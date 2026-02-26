Brain-dead Mandya youth’s organs save six lives

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old youth from Chikka Mandya village in Mandya’s Kasaba hobli saved six lives through organ donation after being declared brain dead at the Trauma & Emergency Care Centre (TECC) of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Darshan had met with a bike accident on February 22 and sustained a severe head injury.

Though he initially returned home, his condition deteriorated later that night and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. Scans revealed a massive internal brain hemorrhage, following which he was shifted to TECC for advanced care. Despite intensive treatment, he showed no neurological response.

A senior panel of doctors from Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute conducted the mandatory tests and declared him brain dead as per protocol.

After counselling by the state’s Jeevasaarthakate organ donation facilitation team, the family consented to donate his organs. His liver, two kidneys, heart valves and other tissues were retrieved and transplanted into patients on the waiting list.

Hospital authorities said the transplants were carried out at government facilities, underscoring the growing role of public hospitals in organ retrieval and allocation.