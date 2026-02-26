Expired nutrition packets distributed at Anganwadis spark outrage in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: Allegations of expired nutritional food being distributed to children at government-run Anganwadi centres have triggered outrage in Belagavi district, raising concerns over the safety and monitoring of child nutrition programmes.

The issue came to light after Kannada activist Kasturi Bhavi, along with local youth, inspected food stocks at three Anganwadi centres in a village in the district.

Following the inspection, allegations emerged that several food items supplied to children had expired three to six months earlier but continued to be distributed.

Videos circulated on social media show infested rava, along with packets of millet (siridhanya) laddus, sambar powder and mustard seeds bearing expiry dates as early as October and November 2025.

Bhavi alleged that some Anganwadi workers themselves were unaware that the supplied food materials had crossed their expiry dates. “This amounts to playing with the lives of small children. If any tragedy occurs, who will take responsibility?” she questioned, expressing fears that the problem may not be limited to a single village but could exist elsewhere as well.