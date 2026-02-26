Father, son booked for assaulting Dalit minor in moral policing incident in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: In an alleged case of moral policing, a 14-year-old Dalit boy was assaulted by a father and son near a railway track at Babugudde in Mangaluru city.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, his son was sitting and conversing with his female friend near the railway track on February 23 at around 4 pm.

At that time, the accused, Stevan Montheiro, approached them while recording a video on his mobile phone, questioned their presence, accused them of inappropriate behaviour, and threatened to upload the footage on social media.

When the boy attempted to leave the spot, he was stopped and taken to a nearby road, where he was verbally abused and assaulted by Stevan and his son, Avil.

The complainant has further alleged that caste-based insults were hurled at the boy and that he was publicly threatened with dire consequences if he returned to the area. The accused are also alleged to have circulated the video on WhatsApp.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 176 of the BNSS. Further inquiry is underway.