Guarantee schemes are a financial burden on Karnataka govt: DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Admitting that the Guarantee Schemes are a significant financial burden on the state exchequer, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the government, however, continues to implement them in the interest of the people.

Shivakumar, also the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, said at the launch of ‘Kusuma Sanjeevini’ on Wednesday that the schemes would continue to ensure people do not lose mental strength during difficult times. He said these welfare measures are designed to ease economic pressure on families and provide a sense of security. “These are meant to support vulnerable sections and ensure that citizens can lead dignified lives despite financial challenges,” he added.

Shivakumar said the schemes are also a way to instill confidence and resilience among people. “Even though it may be a burden on the state exchequer, it is our responsibility to ensure that families do not feel helpless during crises. We want every citizen to feel empowered and supported,” he said.