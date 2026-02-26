Karnataka DG & IGP mandates body cameras for passport verification

BENGALURU: Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) MA Saleem has issued a memo to all Commissioners of Police, District Superintendents of Police, and other unit heads, directing strict adherence to passport verification norms and mandatory use of body cameras during the process.

In the memo, it is stated that the passport verification process has been streamlined. As per the procedure, jurisdictional police officers must visit the applicant’s declared place of residence to conduct verification. In cases of adverse reports, officers must gather substantial evidence, including inputs from neighbours.

Adverse remarks without tangible proof, particularly those intended to harass applicants or extract bribes, are strictly prohibited. Personnel have also been directed to stop summoning applicants to police stations for verification.