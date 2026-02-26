Karnataka High Court lays down rules for income tax info sought by spouses in marital disputes

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued guidelines to be followed by the Public Information Officer or Central Public Information Officer of the Income Tax Department on handling applications filed by husbands and wives under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, seeking income-tax returns or financial records of their spouses, in connection with maintenance proceedings.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj laid down the guidelines on February 21 while partly allowing the petition filed by the Income Tax Officer and Central Public Information Officer of the Income Tax Department, questioning the order dated April 12, 2019, passed by the Central Information Commission.

While processing the application, personal information including under Sections 8(1)(e), 8(1)(j) and 11, the Public Information Officer should inform the applicant that the appropriate mechanism for obtaining income tax returns in the context of maintenance proceedings is through the competent court, and not through RTI Act.

Further, the officer should provide the applicant with the name, designation and address of the Nodal Officer designated to receive and comply with judicial directions.