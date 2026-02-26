Karnataka must set benchmark in transparent, time-bound recruitment: JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said Karnataka must now set the national benchmark in transparent and time-bound recruitment.

“Telangana has modernised through technology. Uttar Pradesh binds itself to annual recruitment calendars. Maharashtra has legislated strict anti-cheating laws. Now, Karnataka must set the national benchmark in transparent and time-bound recruitment,” he stated in a letter to CM Siddaramaiah.

“Karnataka’s recruitment crisis is not of one government or one term. For nearly two decades, paper leaks, scams, cancellations, and ballooning vacancies have shaken the confidence of our youth. From KPSC gazetted probationer cancellations to police, PSI, FDA/SDA leaks, this is a systemic failure where every stakeholder shares responsibility.

When nearly one-third of sanctioned posts remain vacant, and the vacancy rate has risen from around 24% a decade ago to over 33% today, we must admit this is a long-running structural problem, not a short-term issue. Instead of continuing blame cycles, this is the moment for reform,” he said.