Karnataka must set benchmark in transparent, time-bound recruitment: JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said Karnataka must now set the national benchmark in transparent and time-bound recruitment.
“Telangana has modernised through technology. Uttar Pradesh binds itself to annual recruitment calendars. Maharashtra has legislated strict anti-cheating laws. Now, Karnataka must set the national benchmark in transparent and time-bound recruitment,” he stated in a letter to CM Siddaramaiah.
“Karnataka’s recruitment crisis is not of one government or one term. For nearly two decades, paper leaks, scams, cancellations, and ballooning vacancies have shaken the confidence of our youth. From KPSC gazetted probationer cancellations to police, PSI, FDA/SDA leaks, this is a systemic failure where every stakeholder shares responsibility.
When nearly one-third of sanctioned posts remain vacant, and the vacancy rate has risen from around 24% a decade ago to over 33% today, we must admit this is a long-running structural problem, not a short-term issue. Instead of continuing blame cycles, this is the moment for reform,” he said.
Govt working on fair recruitment, says DKS
DCM DK Shivakumar said the government is taking steps to ensure corruption-free recruitment across departments and shared that the matter will be discussed in the Cabinet soon and assured youth that plans are in place to fill vacant positions. He noted that many vacancies remained unfilled during the previous BJP government due to irregularities. Responsibilities have been assigned to KPSC and other agencies, and schemes like Yuvanidhi are supporting youth.
Govt committed to filling vacancies: Siddaramaiah
CM Siddaramaiah said the government is committed to providing employment and filling vacancies. He attributed the delay in recruitment to internal quota matters and assured that announcements would be made in the state budget. “We will provide jobs and fill all 2.5 lakh vacant posts phase by phase” he told reporters in Karkala.
Start recruiting, or will take to streets: Vijayendra
Karnataka BJP members warned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that if the State government does not start the recruitment process immediately, they would take to the streets in protest. BJP State President BY Vijayendra demanded that the CM apologise to the people. “Though it has been close to three years since the Congress government came to power, Congress leaders continue to blame the BJP government. Congress had promised recruitment within one year. But nothing has been done,” he said.