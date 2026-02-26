Lack of resources delays take-off of greenfield airport in Hassan

HASSAN: Alleged fund crunch and land acquisition woes have hampered work on the greenfield airport in Hassan under the UDAN scheme. Over 80 percent of works, including terminal building, air traffic control tower [ATC], runway and apron, however, have been completed.

The airport is coming up on 516 acres near Bhuvanahalli, 6-km from Hassan city. Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2006. The then government had set aside 1224.16 acres, including 244.33 acres karab land, for the purpose. The project had envisaged an aviation training centre, MRO facility, inland container centre, golf course, hospitality and welfare, technology park, cargo terminal including huge cold storage to store agriculture and horticulture products before export. The state government later dropped the original plan of an international airport due to lack of interest and opted for a no-frill airport.

The project was later taken up under UDAAN scheme of the Union Aviation ministry. The project is also delayed due to the presence of high-tension wires passing across the airport site. The farmers of adjacent lands demanded huge compensation in advance to install the new towers on their land and the authorities finally shifted the towers taking the farmers into confidence.

The state government’s alleged failure to release funds in time for the project is another cause of concern, said a source.