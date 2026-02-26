Vijayapura airport cannot soar without green signal

VIJAYAPURA : Can there be a greenfield airport without environmental clearance? Despite completion of almost all civil works, the airport at Vijayapura cannot take off as the state government has not obtained environmental clearance. The issue is now in the Supreme Court.

The airport, coming up at Burnapur village on the outskirts of the city, has been envisioned as a greenfield facility that would improve connectivity to major Indian cities and catalyse economic growth in the region. However,the project’s journey from conception to near completion has been marked by repeated delays, funding revisions, technical hurdles, and administrative challenges spanning nearly two decades.

The project was launched on December 7, 2008. Initially, the state government allotted around 727 acres for the project and handed it over to a private agency at an estimated cost of Rs. 100 crore. The agency later withdrew, citing non-feasibility and demanding additional land for developing a township; an offer the government declined as it violated the pact. This led to termination of the contract and stalled the project for several years.

Successive governments attempted to revive the plan, but technical glitches, funding constraints, and shifting priorities thwarted the plan. Even the plaque installed at the project site during the early phase disappeared, symbolising the uncertainty surrounding the initiative.

The BS Yediyurappa government then revived the project by initially approving around Rs.220 crore, later augmenting the allocation to expand the airport’s capacity so that it could handle larger aircraft such as Airbus A320 instead of only smaller ATR aircraft as originally planned. The foundation stone was laid again.

Under this phase, significant groundwork began, including land levelling, construction of a 2.65-kilometre runway, approach roads, drainage systems, and peripheral infrastructure.