AHINDA succession debate sparks new power equations in Karnataka Congress

BELAGAVI: As talks and speculation grow over a possible leadership change in the state Congress, political lobbying has intensified behind the scenes.

At the centre of these discussions is the future leadership of the AHINDA social coalition, a group long regarded as the Congress party’s main electoral backbone.

At present, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains the undisputed face of AHINDA politics. However, one key question is now being widely discussed in political circles: who will lead the AHINDA movement after Siddaramaiah?

At the centre of this, one name is increasingly being discussed - senior minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Jarkiholi has begun to stand out in this space with his recent political moves suggest a calculated attempt to position himself as the next-generation AHINDA leader.

Jarkiholi’s political activity has visibly intensified following his recent visit to New Delhi, where he met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. Sources indicate that the meeting, attended also by senior leader K. N. Rajanna, focused on Karnataka’s evolving political situation and the urgent need to promote second-line AHINDA leadership within the party.

According to party insiders, Jarkiholi emphasised that while AHINDA votes remain consolidated under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, maintaining that unity after the inevitable exit of Siddaramaiah could become a serious challenge. He is learnt to have argued that strengthening alternative leadership now is essential for the party’s long-term stability.