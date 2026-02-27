Belagavi woman alleges caste-based abuse, sexual harassment by senior WCD official; probe ordered

BELAGAVI: A 30-year-old woman employed as a contract warden at a government-run working women’s hostel in Belagavi has lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE) station, alleging caste-based abuse, sexual harassment and mental torture by a senior official of the Women and Child Development Department.

In her complaint, the victim Priya (name changed), an MBA graduate belonging to a Scheduled Caste community, stated that she was appointed through an outsourcing agency on August 13, 2024, and was serving as a warden at a women’s hostel in Nehru Nagar under the department’s jurisdiction.

She alleged that since joining duty, the Child Development Project Officer repeatedly subjected her to mental harassment and inappropriate remarks. According to the complaint, the officer allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 per month from the hostel’s income and threatened her with removal from service if she failed to comply.

She further accused him of making objectionable comments, pressuring her to “adjust”, making references to drinking alcohol together and suggesting trips outside the city.

The complainant also alleged that the officer attempted to create discord between her and her husband by making false statements about their relationship. She stated that he would call her late at night and speak inappropriately while under the the influence of alcohol.

She further claimed caste-based remarks were made against her, causing humiliation and distress.

Fearing further harassment, the victim quit the job and has lodged a complaint against the officer. The DCRE police have started an investigation into the case.