BJP leaders too issued ads in Urdu, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday hit out at BJP leaders for objecting to release of advertisements in Urdu newspapers in Urdu.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Siddaramaiah said he has heard the statements made by Opposition leaders objecting to the publication of a government advertisement in an Urdu newspaper. “When they themselves issued Urdu advertisements while in power and now attack us for doing the same, it reflects the height of hypocrisy and self-deception,” the chief ministersaid, adding that former CMs BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai have to explain whose appeasement they were pursuing when they released Urdu advertisements during their tenure.

“It has long been the practice to publish advertisements in the language of a newspaper’s readership to maximise outreach and ensure clarity. This helps readers clearly understand the message and fulfils the very purpose of the advertisement’’ he said.

He also said BJP leaders have released Urdu advertisements not once, but many times. It was not called appeasement then. “Yet, the moment our government publishes one, their sudden display of Kannada pride emerges. Such hypocrisy is seen,’’ the chief minister added.

Siddarmaiah also said they do not need lessons from BJP leaders on protecting the land, water and language. “Whenever the interests of Kannada and Kannadigas are at stake, I have set aside politics and stood in the front line. History bears witness. Having entered public life as president of the Kannada Kavalu Samiti, for me Kannada is not merely a language - it is life itself,’’ he said.