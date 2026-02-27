Chemicals found in over 11,000 rural water samples in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Rural Development and Panchayath Raj authorities collected 2.46 lakh water samples across the state this financial year. Chemicals were found in close to 11,000 samples. Department has done alternate arrangements at these places.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said no cases are reported in the current financial year for contaminated water adversely affecting public health in rural habitations of the state, as the department is taking measures regularly to implement programmes for supplying clean drinking water.

He said potable water sources in rural habitations across the state are being tested in accordance with the prescribed guidelines and in accordance with BIS: 10500-2012 quality standards. "District-level laboratories are functioning in all district headquarters, along with 47 taluk-level laboratories across the State.'' he said

Priyank informed that water samples are being tested in these laboratories since 2023-24. Of the 2.98 lakh samples collected in 2023-24, close to 25,000 samples detected chemicals. In 2024-25, 17,261 tested chemicals of the 3.9 lakh samples. This year, 2.46 lakh samples are collected so far, with 10,911 samples tested positive for chemicals. The department has made alternate arrangements for safe drinking water.