CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar discuss Bagalkot, Davanagere South bypolls with Surjewala

BENGALURU: With stakes high for the ruling Congress in the upcoming bypolls to the Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies, Karnaaka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held serious discussions with All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and the party’s Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Monday.

Davanagere and Bagalkot seats fell vacant following the deaths of Congress leaders Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a Veerashiva Lingayat strongman, and HY Meti, a Kuruba leader, respectively.

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and Surjewala met at Jakkur aerodrome before flying to Chikkaballapur to take part in a protest organised by the Congress against the scrapping of MGNREGA, along with CM’s legal advisor AS Ponnanna and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, informed sources told The New Indian Express.

In a 45-minute informal talk, the issue of stiff competition in the party for tickets was discussed.

For Davanagere South, Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s son and Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun is urging the party to field his son Samarth, sources said. The name of Shamanur’s younger son, SS Ganesh, has also emerged. With Mallikarjun being a cabinet minister and his wife Dr Prabha Mallikarjun, an MP, the Congress high command is having second thoughts about fielding a member of the Shamanur family. Mallikarjun, who got wind of it, has been sulking and is even ready to quit as minister, a source said.

With 80,000 voters belonging to the Muslim community in the constituency, the community is seeking a ticket. They are claiming that Shamanur had promised to vacate the seat for a candidate from the community. Following this, MLC K Abdul Jabbar, with the backing of Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, has emerged as a strong contender.