Fund crunch stalls Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: The Upper Bhadra Project is a major lift irrigation scheme in central Karnataka aimed at irrigating 2,25,515 hectares and filling 367 tanks in the drought-prone districts of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Davanagere. The project involves lifting 17.40 tmc water from the Tunga river to the Bhadra reservoir and 29.90 tmc from the Bhadra reservoir to the districts through lift irrigation at two places near Ajjampura and Tarikere to ensure that water reaches the Vanivilas Sagar dam in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district.

Though the project was launched in 2010, it continues to move at a snail’s pace even after 16 years. The cost has escalated to Rs 21,167.93 crore, of which Rs 11,409.55 crore has already been spent. Canal works in Hosadurga and Chitradurga taluks have been completed, while canal works in Tarikere, Tumakuru district and Jagaluru taluk of Davanagere district are yet to begin. The lifting work from the Tunga dam is also yet to commence to secure allocation of 29 tmc of water to the drought-prone areas.

The Upper Bhadra Project (UBP) is emerging as a showcase of engineering excellence, featuring several innovations, including lifting water from the Upper Tunga Project, micro-irrigation initiatives and construction of Karnataka’s tallest aqueduct near Gonur.

The 1.94-km-long Gonur aqueduct is being built at a height of about 120 feet, making it the tallest aqueduct in Karnataka. The structure is expected to be completed by August 2026, after which UBP water will be conveyed to lakes across Jagaluru, Chitradurga, Molakalmuru, Challakere and Pavagada taluks. The aqueduct will enable water flow at a significant elevation and is expected to become a major engineering landmark in the state.