Fund crunch stalls Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project in Karnataka

CHITRADURGA: The Upper Bhadra Project is a major lift irrigation scheme in central Karnataka aimed at irrigating 2,25,515 hectares and filling 367 tanks in the drought-prone districts of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Davanagere. The project involves lifting 17.40 tmc water from the Tunga river to the Bhadra reservoir and 29.90 tmc from the Bhadra reservoir to the districts through lift irrigation at two places near Ajjampura and Tarikere to ensure that water reaches the Vanivilas Sagar dam in Hiriyur taluk of Chitradurga district.
Though the project was launched in 2010, it continues to move at a snail’s pace even after 16 years. The cost has escalated to Rs 21,167.93 crore, of which Rs 11,409.55 crore has already been spent. Canal works in Hosadurga and Chitradurga taluks have been completed, while canal works in Tarikere, Tumakuru district and Jagaluru taluk of Davanagere district are yet to begin. The lifting work from the Tunga dam is also yet to commence to secure allocation of 29 tmc of water to the drought-prone areas.
The Upper Bhadra Project (UBP) is emerging as a showcase of engineering excellence, featuring several innovations, including lifting water from the Upper Tunga Project, micro-irrigation initiatives and construction of Karnataka’s tallest aqueduct near Gonur.
The 1.94-km-long Gonur aqueduct is being built at a height of about 120 feet, making it the tallest aqueduct in Karnataka. The structure is expected to be completed by August 2026, after which UBP water will be conveyed to lakes across Jagaluru, Chitradurga, Molakalmuru, Challakere and Pavagada taluks. The aqueduct will enable water flow at a significant elevation and is expected to become a major engineering landmark in the state.
During the experimental release of water into the Chitradurga Branch Canal in February, 90 lakes were filled up to 50 per cent of their capacity. These include 22 lakes in Kadur, 32 in Hosadurga, 30 in Holalkere, three in Hiriyur and three in Chitradurga. The initiative is expected to provide micro-irrigation facilities to 73,946 hectares of ayacut area across Hiriyur, Chitradurga, Holalkere and Challakere taluks.
Precast water troughs will be mounted on pillars at a height of 120 feet, allowing water to flow seamlessly over a distance of 1.94 km.
Recently, Chitradurga district in-charge minister D Sudhakar met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a proposal seeking allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for the project in the 2026-27 budget and release of Rs 300 crore for speedy completion of the aqueduct. Meanwhile, Chitradurga MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release the budgetary allocation of Rs 5,300 crore.
The Union government, in its 2023 Budget, announced support of Rs 5,300 crore for speedy implementation of the project. The same was echoed in the Karnataka Budget of that year presented by then CM Basavaraj Bommai. However, the funds have not been released.
The support was announced when the BJP was in power in the state in 2023. Following the Assembly elections, the Congress formed the government and Siddaramaiah became the CM. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not release the funds, citing procedural reasons.
The issue continues to be debated politically.