Innovation labs to come up in 60 residential schools in Karnataka: Minister NS Boseraju

BENGALURU: Karnataka Minister for Science and Technology NS Boseraju on Thursday said the state government is taking steps to establish Innovation Labs in over 60 residential schools for Rs 6 crore to promote scientific learning and foster interest in science among students.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Science Day programme organised by the Department of Science and Technology at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP).

Providing details, Boseraju said Nehru Stream Labs and Innovation Labs are being established across the state to encourage students from rural areas to pursue science and technology. “Nehru Stream Labs are being set up in Karnataka Public Schools under the Kalyana Karnataka Region in collaboration with the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB). In addition, Innovation Labs will be established in 60 residential schools during 2025-26 under the SCSP/TSP grant of Rs 6 crore,” he said. He added that the initiative aims to promote innovation and exposure to emerging technologies among rural students, particularly those from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Four students felicitated

Four high school students, Reshma J V from Hosahalli in H D Kote, Lakshmi G from Kaggalipura village, Kirat Kaur from Bidar and S Yamini from Hosadoddi village, were felicitated under the theme ‘Women in Science: Catalysing Viksit Bharat’ for their research in green chemistry.