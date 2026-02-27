Kabini row: Bandipur Tiger Reserve flags violations

MYSURU: Mounting pressure from farmers and environmental activists over alleged illegal resorts near the Kabini backwaters has prompted authorities to initiate action, marking a significant development in the ongoing controversy surrounding tourism activities in the region.

In a letter available with The New Indian Express, the Director and Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) has written to the Regional Commissioner of Mysuru highlighting the violation.

The letter states that two prominent resorts operating within the tiger reserve limits near the Kabini backwaters have not obtained mandatory approval from the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) Committee.

Further, the communication points out that construction activities are underway at two additional locations where a proposed resort and a homestay are being developed without securing the required ESZ clearance.

The developments come amid sustained protests by local farmers and members of the Save Kabini team, who have been alleging rampant irregularities in the functioning of resorts and homestays around the Kabini region. The activists had earlier submitted a detailed list of what they described as illegally operating resorts to the authorities, demanding immediate closure and strict enforcement of environmental laws. Activists have termed the letter by the Bandipur Tiger Reserve authorities as the first victory for their movement.