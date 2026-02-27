Kannada director kidnapped, assaulted, robbed; actress and 11 others booked

BENGALURU: The Adugodi police arrested 11 persons including an actress for kidnap, assault and robbery of a 31-year-old movie director over financial dispute. The victim has directed a Kannada film ‘Jeevanada Bhashe’, due for release.

The victim, TA Anish, a native of Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu residing in Mumbai, filed the complaint in the Adugodi police station on February 11. The arrested actress, Aishwarya alias Ash Melo Skyler is from Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Aishwarya has acted in victim’s movie and also in Dunia Vijay’s directed 'Bheema'.

Ashirwad and one of the investors, developed a dispute with him over financial matters with Anish while working with him. Ashirwad was supposed to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to Anish, but threatened him with dire consequence when the money was demanded. Anish had filed a complaint against Ashirwad in Kanyakumari.

Aishwarya had offered to help Anish sell his car. On February 9, they called him from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Investigating officer said, “After Anish called Aishwarya, she is suspected to have informed Ashirwad who then laid a trap.” They kidnapped Anish to a house in Byadarahalli Police Station limits, where they wrongfully confined him.

About six people including Ashirwad assaulted him brutally using cricket stumps and hockey sticks and robbed him of the cash and gold ornaments he was wearing. Ashirwad claimed that he trapped Anish for filing a complaint against him in Kanyakumari. They also took him to Mandaragiri Hill, Tumakuru, where two more people joined them and assaulted him again. “Anish could not move after the assault, the accused fled after Anish was admitted to a hospital. Anish filed a complaint from a private hospital in Wilson Garden”, said the officer.