Karnataka Upa Lokayukta raps officials over discharge of contaminated water from Nittoor STP

UDUPI: Despite spending nearly Rs 3 lakh per month on maintenance, the stinking Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Nittoor drew sharp criticism from Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa during his inspection on Friday morning.

Visibly upset over the black-coloured water flowing out of the plant even after undergoing six stages of treatment, Justice Veerappa termed the situation alarming and directed officials to register a case against Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) official Keerthi Kumar for negligence.

The STP, commissioned in 2010 by the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), is due for upgradation at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. Though the funds have already been sanctioned, the upgradation work has not yet commenced. CMC officials claimed ground work has already begun. Improper information and lack of clarity among officials further irked the Upa Lokayukta.

Expressing concern that poorly treated water was being discharged into the sea, Justice Veerappa said that the public was being made to “eat poison indirectly”.