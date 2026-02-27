Rs 593 crore GST fraud busted in Karnataka's Belagavi; mastermind behind massive fake ITC racket held

BELAGAVI: In a major GST fraud crackdown in Karnataka, officers of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Belagavi Zonal Unit, have unearthed a massive fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) racket involving fraudulent invoices worth a staggering Rs 593 crore, exposing a sophisticated network of shell firms operating across states.

According to an official press release issued by the DGGI, the investigation began with scrutiny of a suspicious GST registration, which eventually led investigators to a Bengaluru-based firm M/s Star Tax Consultant, suspected of orchestrating large-scale tax fraud.

Multiple search operations carried out at premises linked to the firm revealed a well-organised syndicate engaged in issuing fake invoices without any actual supply of goods or services. The racket enabled illegal availment and transfer of fraudulent Input Tax Credit amounting to nearly Rs 235 crore.

Investigators found that several GST registrations were created and operated solely to generate bogus invoices and e-way bills, allowing beneficiary firms to claim wrongful tax credits and evade government revenue.