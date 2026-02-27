STRR land compensation proposal sent to Centre: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said that efforts to expedite the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project and pending land compensation in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency are progressing.
In a letter to Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the proposal seeking Cabinet approval for compensation has been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office, assuring farmers need not worry. Kumaraswamy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gadkari, besides meeting them in New Delhi on multiple occasions to press for the release of pending land compensation.
In December last year, Kumaraswamy had urged Gadkari to seek Cabinet approval for releasing compensation for land acquired for the project.
Responding positively, Gadkari stated in a letter that the request had been examined in detail and that Cabinet approval is required for releasing compensation. He added that the proposal has been forwarded to the PMO for consideration. Speaking to media persons, Kumaraswamy said that the project is currently under consideration for approval and that compensation disbursal can resume once investment clearance is granted. He assured farmers that there is no need for concern.
The STRR project connects NH-948A from Obalapura in Nelamangala taluk to Kunagalu in Ramanagara taluk, and from Kunagal to S Mudugadapalli in Hosur taluk. Kumaraswamy also noted that Rs 216.92 crore and Rs 52.70 crore had already been disbursed as compensation in the two stretches until 2023.
In his letter to the PM, Kumaraswamy highlighted the plight of thousands of farmers in Magadi, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Harohalli and Anekal who lost land for the STRR (western stretch) project. He pointed out that land acquisition began in 2021 but compensation remains incomplete.
Kumaraswamy stressed that there is no need for anxiety regarding project implementation or compensation, expressing confidence that the PM will respond positively.