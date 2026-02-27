STRR land compensation proposal sent to Centre: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said that efforts to expedite the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project and pending land compensation in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency are progressing.

In a letter to Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the proposal seeking Cabinet approval for compensation has been forwarded to the Prime Minister’s Office, assuring farmers need not worry. Kumaraswamy had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gadkari, besides meeting them in New Delhi on multiple occasions to press for the release of pending land compensation.

In December last year, Kumaraswamy had urged Gadkari to seek Cabinet approval for releasing compensation for land acquired for the project.

Responding positively, Gadkari stated in a letter that the request had been examined in detail and that Cabinet approval is required for releasing compensation. He added that the proposal has been forwarded to the PMO for consideration. Speaking to media persons, Kumaraswamy said that the project is currently under consideration for approval and that compensation disbursal can resume once investment clearance is granted. He assured farmers that there is no need for concern.