Tata Group plans 2.9 billion dollar expansion in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chairman of Tata Advanced Systems Banmali Agrawala met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, highlighting over 1.36 lakh employees and $5 billion (over Rs 45,000 crores) investment in Karnataka. The group announced $2.9 billion, (over Rs 26,000 crore) in upcoming projects, including semiconductor expansion, a new Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) campus in Whitefield, aviation Maintenance, Repairs and Operations (MRO) hub, renewable energy projects and defence manufacturing initiatives.

The Tata Group highlighted that among the largest direct employers are TCS, Tata Consumer Products and Tata Motors, while TCS, Tata Electronics and Tata Motors generate significant indirect employment. The group currently employs over 1,36,600 people across 27 companies in Karnataka, with cumulative investments of about $5 billion.

Going forward, the group has announced investments exceeding $2.9 billion to deepen its presence in Karnataka. Key proposals include India’s first southern aviation and MRO (civil and defence) hub, semiconductor and electronics assembly and packaging units, and addition of over 2,500 MW renewable energy capacity over five years.

TCS plans a new campus in Whitefield with a 25,000-seat capacity. Tata Electronics will expand its Electronics Manufacturing Services and semiconductor assembly and test facilities within two years. A joint MRO hub by Air India and Tata Advanced Systems Limited is being developed with an investment of about $455 million.

Additionally, Tata Advanced Systems is establishing an H125 helicopter final assembly line, indigenous artillery gun manufacturing and UAV systems. Tata Power has 2,507 MW of utility-scale projects under construction in Karnataka, while Indian Hotels Company Limited has nine hotels in the pipeline.