Three held in cyber fraud case linked to Rs 82 crore scam in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka police have arrested three people in connection with a cyber fraud scheme that allegedly defrauded victims of more than Rs 82 crore in 352 cases across the country.

The Cyber Crime Police Station registered the case under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, as well as Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The action followed a complaint filed by Wilson V.

According to the complaint, the prime accused, 43-year-old Jagadeesha C, lured Wilson into opening a bank account by promising him a commission. Jagadish then obtained control of the account and impersonated Wilson to fraudulently transfer large sums of money.

Jagadeesha is an electronics trader residing at Sharadamma Compound in Shivamogga’s Sharavathi Nagar.

The other two accused are identified as 39-year-old Arshad, a fish trader from Shankarpur in Chikkamagaluru, and Anantha T (34), a marketing professional from Shivamogga’s Hosamane.