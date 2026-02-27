Three held in cyber fraud case linked to Rs 82 crore scam in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka police have arrested three people in connection with a cyber fraud scheme that allegedly defrauded victims of more than Rs 82 crore in 352 cases across the country.
The Cyber Crime Police Station registered the case under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, as well as Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The action followed a complaint filed by Wilson V.
According to the complaint, the prime accused, 43-year-old Jagadeesha C, lured Wilson into opening a bank account by promising him a commission. Jagadish then obtained control of the account and impersonated Wilson to fraudulently transfer large sums of money.
Jagadeesha is an electronics trader residing at Sharadamma Compound in Shivamogga’s Sharavathi Nagar.
The other two accused are identified as 39-year-old Arshad, a fish trader from Shankarpur in Chikkamagaluru, and Anantha T (34), a marketing professional from Shivamogga’s Hosamane.
Police have seized 15 mule bank accounts allegedly used to launder fraudulent funds. The accounts were held in different names.
According to the police, more than Rs 14.71 crore was transferred through these accounts and were linked to over 352 fraud complaints registered across the country, with total losses exceeding Rs 82 crore.
Police also seized two mobile phones, 11 ATM cards, nine QR code scanners and 15 Airtel SIM cards from the accused.
A court remanded all three to judicial custody after they were produced before a magistrate.
The arrests were made under the direction of Superintendent of Police Nikhil B, and Additional Superintendents of Police Kariyappa A G and Ramesh Kumar.
Inspector Manjunath of the Cyber Crime Police Station led the investigation team, which included ASI Shekhar N, and constables Kiran Kumar, Chandrashekar, Girish Swami, Andrews and Gautam G N.
The police said they are continuing efforts to apprehend additional suspects who remain at large. The investigation is ongoing.