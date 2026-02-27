Welfare schemes will not be rolled back, declares Deputy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Not a single welfare scheme of the Congress government will be rolled back, Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar asserted here on Thursday. He declared that the administration remains “sound” and firmly on track, despite challenges.

“No guarantees will be stopped in Karnataka. Whatever the difficulties, we are moving ahead. Development work is continuing. The Karnataka government is a sound government,” Shivakumar said.

He said that though the BJP-led Union government was “not helping in any way”, Karnataka had managed its finances prudently, while simultaneously funding large-scale welfare schemes and infrastructure projects. “It is a government with good administration, and work is going on,” he said, underscoring the Congress leadership’s attempt to project stability and confidence.

His remarks come against the backdrop of political sparring over sustainability of the state’s flagship guarantee schemes, which have been both praised as pro-poor interventions, and criticized by the Opposition as fiscally burdensome. Shivakumar’s categorical assurance appears to be aimed at quelling doubts within political and bureaucratic circles about any possible recalibration.

He also addressed emerging concerns over funds reportedly amounting to over Rs 21crore, credited into the accounts of individuals who had passed away, an issue that had drawn public attention. He said the government has taken note of the matter and is reviewing the situation.