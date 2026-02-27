Welfare schemes will not be rolled back, declares Deputy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Not a single welfare scheme of the Congress government will be rolled back, Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar asserted here on Thursday. He declared that the administration remains “sound” and firmly on track, despite challenges.
“No guarantees will be stopped in Karnataka. Whatever the difficulties, we are moving ahead. Development work is continuing. The Karnataka government is a sound government,” Shivakumar said.
He said that though the BJP-led Union government was “not helping in any way”, Karnataka had managed its finances prudently, while simultaneously funding large-scale welfare schemes and infrastructure projects. “It is a government with good administration, and work is going on,” he said, underscoring the Congress leadership’s attempt to project stability and confidence.
His remarks come against the backdrop of political sparring over sustainability of the state’s flagship guarantee schemes, which have been both praised as pro-poor interventions, and criticized by the Opposition as fiscally burdensome. Shivakumar’s categorical assurance appears to be aimed at quelling doubts within political and bureaucratic circles about any possible recalibration.
He also addressed emerging concerns over funds reportedly amounting to over Rs 21crore, credited into the accounts of individuals who had passed away, an issue that had drawn public attention. He said the government has taken note of the matter and is reviewing the situation.
“There is some demand from various sections, including women, regarding the money that has gone into the accounts of those who are no more. All these issues have been looked at, and some people are coming forward,” he said, indicating that corrective measures may follow after consultations. Interestingly, Shivakumar added that some beneficiaries have claimed that they are financially secure and do not require the guarantees.
“We are financially sound; we don’t need this guarantee or power, is what some of them have said. We’ll discuss this issue,” he noted, hinting at a possible voluntary opt-out mechanism.
The Deputy CM’s statement reinforces the Congress government’s political messaging: welfare and development will go hand in hand, and the guarantees, which are central to its electoral mandate, remain non-negotiable.