DKS loyalists meet over dinner; want top brass to end leadership confusion

BENGALURU: The dinner Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna hosted for 23 Congress MLAs on Thursday created a buzz in the power corridors as they are planning to meet the Congress high command in New Delhi to seek clarity on the leadership tussle in Karnataka.

According to informed sources, the party hosted by Balakrishna in a private hotel in Bengaluru on the eve of his birthday was mostly attended by the DK Shivakumar camp members, such as Shivakumar’s relative Dr Ranganath, brother-in-law S Ravi, CP Yogeshwar, HV Venkatesh, Anekal Shivanna, Kadaluru Uday, Ravi Ganiga, Basavaraja Shivaganga, Sharath Bachegowda, Shantana Gowda, D Sudhakar, Satish Sail, Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, Ganesh Hukkeri, Manthar Gowda, Prakash Koliwad, former minister TB Jayachandra, Mahendra Thammanvar, and Nayana Motamma. Shivakumar also reportedly paid a flying visit.

One of the MLAs suggested that they should meet the high command after the ensuing budget session. A senior legislator, however, opined that unless Shivakumar takes a concrete call, there is no need to meet the central leaders.

“I have been saying this since the beginning that DK Shivakumar sahib gave me a party ticket and mentored me politically. He should become the CM. If circumstances demand, we would go to Delhi,” Mudigere MLA Nayana Motamma told reporters on Friday. She is the daughter of veteran Dalit leader and former minister C Motamma.

Further, she said that several issues, including politics, were discussed. “We hope that the confusion related to the leadership crisis will be resolved soon. It is not like the CM is chosen only by the MLAs... the high command will decide,” she elaborated.