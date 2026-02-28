Justice delivered, says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar on SC bail for MLA Vinay Kulkarni

BENGALURU: Responding to the Supreme Court granting bail to Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that justice had been delivered. “There is a limit to harassment. The Yediyurappa government had handed over the case to the CBI. He (Vinay) was barred from entering his own constituency, from seeking votes, but we respected court orders.

The court has noticed all this and given him bail. It is a victory for him, his family and the people of his constituency. I have also gone through harassment. I pray to God to give strength to Vinay Kulkarni to deal with this and thank court for giving justice,” he stated.

Asked about the Cabinet decision on filling up vacancies, he clarified that though the government has a new reservation scheme, it will be complete recruitment for 56,000 posts under the old order of 2022. “We had promised jobs for the youth and will deliver it. We have to fill up one lakh posts, but have decided to do it in a phased manner to ensure opportunities for everyone. Eventually, we have to fill up about 2.84 lakh jobs, but it will be done in phases,” he said.

Cabinet nod for Cauvery sixth Stage

He termed the cabinet approving Cauvery 6th Stage project as a historic decision. “We are planning 6th Stage at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore, keeping in mind population growth of the city. We are taking financial help from JICA. I had approved 6tmcft of water for Bengaluru as soon as I took office,” he said.

To a question on GBA elections, he said the process was going on as per court orders.