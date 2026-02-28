Karnataka adds AI, cyber security to Computer Literacy Test for govt staff

BENGALURU: To familiarise government employees with emerging technologies, the Karnataka government has revised the syllabus of the Computer Literacy Test, making artificial intelligence (AI) and cyber security key components. This is to ensure safer and more secure digital operations and to enable faster and more efficient functioning of government offices.

The test is conducted under the Karnataka Civil Services (Computer Literacy Test) Rules, 2012. The syllabus till now primarily focused on basic desktop computing skills, including Windows file management, MS Word (editing and formatting), MS Excel (spreadsheets and charts), PowerPoint presentations and internet usage, such as sending emails and browsing. That was to help transition government offices towards paperless administration.

The revised syllabus, which is available with The New Indian Express and issued on February 20, contains cyber security fundamentals and awareness. These include understanding computer viruses and their impact, detection and prevention methods, common cyber threats and mitigation strategies, cyber safety practices and social media etiquette.

The updated syllabus also includes artificial intelligence and generative AI, reflecting the growing relevance of these technologies in governance and administration.