Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges industry leaders to promote ethical gaming

BENGALURU: As we encourage innovation in animation and gaming, we must also uphold responsibility, promoting an ethical game design that avoids glorifying violence, safeguards the mental well-being of children and encourages creativity, critical thinking and positive social values, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) industry experts on Friday.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at the inauguration of the 7th edition of GAFX Summit 2026 in Bengaluru on Friday. “With a potential to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, this sector generates employment across design, coding, storytelling, music, motion capture, AI modelling and production management. It integrates art, mathematics, psychology and technology,” he said.

The CM urged the industry experts and entrepreneurs to nurture youngsters who are already working on global cinema projects, international gaming franchises and world-class animation pipelines. He said, “Karnataka’s talent is contributing to Hollywood, global OTT platforms, international gaming studios and next-generation immersive experiences. We must nurture this momentum through structured skill development. Universities, engineering colleges, design schools, polytechnics – all must integrate AVGC-XR skills into mainstream education.”

The government is supporting the AVGC sector – popularly known as Orange Economy – through the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and AVGC-XR Policy 2024–29 and aims to look beyond Bengaluru. “We are promoting digital creative clusters in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi–Dharwad, Kalaburagi and other emerging cities. We want the next great game designer or VFX innovator to emerge not only from the capital, but from every district of Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said.