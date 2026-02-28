Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges industry leaders to promote ethical gaming

BENGALURU: As we encourage innovation in animation and gaming, we must also uphold responsibility, promoting an ethical game design that avoids glorifying violence, safeguards the mental well-being of children and encourages creativity, critical thinking and positive social values, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC) industry experts on Friday.
Siddaramaiah was speaking at the inauguration of the 7th edition of GAFX Summit 2026 in Bengaluru on Friday. “With a potential to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years, this sector generates employment across design, coding, storytelling, music, motion capture, AI modelling and production management. It integrates art, mathematics, psychology and technology,” he said.
The CM urged the industry experts and entrepreneurs to nurture youngsters who are already working on global cinema projects, international gaming franchises and world-class animation pipelines. He said, “Karnataka’s talent is contributing to Hollywood, global OTT platforms, international gaming studios and next-generation immersive experiences. We must nurture this momentum through structured skill development. Universities, engineering colleges, design schools, polytechnics – all must integrate AVGC-XR skills into mainstream education.”
The government is supporting the AVGC sector – popularly known as Orange Economy – through the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and AVGC-XR Policy 2024–29 and aims to look beyond Bengaluru. “We are promoting digital creative clusters in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi–Dharwad, Kalaburagi and other emerging cities. We want the next great game designer or VFX innovator to emerge not only from the capital, but from every district of Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah also stressed that cutting-edge technology like AI has posed some important questions, including whether it would replace artists or automate creativity, and whether creativity be compromised.
The CM said, “Our answer must be balanced and humane. AI must remain a tool and not a substitute for human imagination. We must ensure ethical usage of AI. Respect for intellectual property, data privacy, fair compensation and skill upgradation must be central. As a government, we are committed to policies that protect human creators and users while empowering them with new tools.We will ensure that progress is inclusive. The digital revolution must not widen inequality; it must democratize opportunity.”
In order to make Bengaluru a creative capital of the digital world, Siddaramaiah said that the government has taken up five strategic priorities. These strategies include building a large and future-ready talent pipeline, strengthening academia–industry collaboration, upgrading infrastructure and production ecosystems, studios and motion capture facilities. These must be accessible and affordable, supporting startups and original intellectual property, expanding opportunities beyond Bengaluru and deepening collaborations with international studios and investors, he said.
To train 50,000 students by 2028
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that while Karnataka already has a foundation for AVGC development in Bengaluru, the government’s target is to train about 50,000 students in the AVGC-XR category by 2028. He said, “About 70% of the employees are creative professionals. Through this, the target is to create more than 30,000 high-quality jobs by 2028 and train 50,000 students who graduate from the college.” Shivakumar added, “With an eye on the future, 6,50,000 employees in Karnataka have been trained on AI skills in 2023–24.
Compared to 2022, AI-related training and activities have increased by 9% in 2023. This increase will put Karnataka at the forefront of future technology growth. Many startups are emerging from Karnataka in areas like gaming, real-time content creation, AI-based animation. Our government will work to foster new innovations and collaborations by connecting startups with investors, global studios and research institutes.”