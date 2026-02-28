Karnataka doctors plan phased shutdown from March 11; health minister warns of legal action

BENGALURU: With government medical staff associations planning to shut services in government health facilities from March 11, raising concerns about access to healthcare in government hospitals, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has warned that the government is examining legal options against those who abstain from duty.

Various medical staff associations have announced a phased shutdown of services over long-pending service demands. “We have waited for more than two-and-a-half years. There is no progress on promotions, cadre rules, or filling vacant senior posts. We have no other option,” said Dr Ravindranath M Meti, president, Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA).

According to the association, outpatient department (OPD) services will remain closed from March 11 to 15, while emergency care will continue. From March 16, doctors plan a complete boycott of duties, including emergencies, if the government fails to act.

Meti claimed the protest has wide backing. “Around 65,000 to 80,000 staff, including National Health Mission (NHM) personnel, are supporting this movement. Let the government take action against all of us,” he said, adding that senior doctors are retiring without promotions due to long-pending vacancies.

The association has apologised for inconvenience to patients, but maintains that responsibility lies with the government. “We are not slaves. The government must take care of doctors as well as patients,” he said.

Responding to the strike call, Gundu Rao described the proposed service boycott as a “very serious matter” and warned that strict action would be taken if patient care is affected.