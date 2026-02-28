Karnataka's credit potential up 12%: NABARD

BENGALURU: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Karnataka regional office, organised the State Credit Seminar for the year 2026-27, at its office on KG Road on Friday.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao chaired the seminar and released the State Focus Paper for FY 2026-27.

Rao stated that in the current financial year, disbursements by NABARD has reached Rs 25,189 crore, of which Rs 21,560 crore is refinance to banks, particularly to cooperative banks, and Rs 3,629 crore support is given to the Government of Karnataka under RIDF for critical infrastructure.

Dr Surendra Babu, Chief General Manager (CGM), NABARD, Karnataka regional office, stated that for FY 2026-27, NABARD assessed an exploitable credit potential of Rs 4.99 lakh crore, a 12% increase over the previous year.

Agriculture and allied sectors account for 45%, while MSMEs comprise Rs 2.14 lakh crore or 42% of the total potential and other priority sector activities at Rs 0.57 lakh crore (11.62%).

During FY 2025-26, as on date, an amount of Rs 21,560 crore has been disbursed to various financial institutions as refinance, of which Rs 13,982 crore was for financing of seasonal agricultural operations and Rs 7,580 crore for investment credit to foster capital formation in agriculture, he added.

In a presentation on State Focus Paper, Sreeja Nair, DGM, NABARD, covered sector-wise projections of credit potential made by NABARD in the state, including infrastructure and policy support required from the state government.