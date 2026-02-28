Land acquisition a major hurdle for Upper Krishna Project Phase 3

VIJAYAPURA: One of the major stumbling blocks in completing the Rs.70,000 crore, third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) is land acquisition.

In September 2025, the state government decided to pay Rs. 30 lakh per acre for dry land and Rs. 40 lakh per acre for irrigated land to farmers as compensation for land to be acquired. Despite this, work on the project is yet to gather pace.

The Upper Krishna Project (UKP) was conceived in 1964 as a multi-stage programme to harness the Krishna for irrigation, drinking water and power generation in the drought-prone districts of north Karnataka. The project revolves around a vast network of dams, reservoirs and canals, with Almatti dam as its keystone structure.

The Phase-III of the project aims to increase the dam’s Full Reservoir Level (FRL) from 519.60 meters to 524.256 meters. Officials estimate the additional storage of around 100 tmc ft could irrigate nearly six lakh hectares (about 15 lakh acres) across Vijayapura, Bagalkot and neighbouring districts.

At present, the existing storage supports irrigation to roughly three lakh hectares, meaning the project could nearly double the irrigated command area once completed.

The benefits come with heavy social costs. To execute the UKP-III, the government must acquire approximately 1.33 lakh acres of land. Of this, more than 75,000 acres will be submerged after the reservoir level rises, while additional land is required for canals and rehabilitation colonies. Around 20 villages and parts of certain town areas are expected to be affected, displacing thousands of families and transforming local economies built over generations.

Successive governments attempted to push the project forward, but progress remained uneven. Earlier compensation packages were considered inadequate, leading to protests and litigation.