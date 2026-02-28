Let’s make Karnataka rabies-free, snakebite-resilient by 2030: Government

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday launched two major public health initiatives- the State Action Plan for Rabies Elimination (SAPRE) and the State Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (SAPSE).

These are aimed at preventing avoidable deaths and strengthening emergency care across Karnataka. It also aligns with national goals and adopts a One Health strategy involving multiple departments and community participation.

Under SAPRE, the State has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminate dog-mediated human rabies by 2030. Rabies, will be monitored through strengthened surveillance and reporting systems. Free anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) and rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) are being provided at all government health facilities. Private hospitals are directed to maintain adequate stocks and provide immediate treatment without insisting on advance payment. State and district-level steering committees are formed to ensure coordination.

The “Rabies-Free Cities Initiative” will be implemented in 11 major urban centres. City task force will focus on mass dog vaccinations, dog population management, waste control, and public awareness. Schools will integrate rabies prevention into health programmes. Veterinary and urban bodies will lead vaccination drives and stray dog management.

Complementing this, SAPSE targets a significant reduction in snakebite-related deaths and disabilities by 2030. Snakebite cases declared notifiable in Karnataka, must be reported to improve response and surveillance.

The Health Department has ensured adequate stocks of anti-snake venom, identified treatment centres, and mandated life-saving treatment without advance payment.

The snakebite plan emphasises community awareness, early transport to health facilities, prompt anti-snake venom administration, and rehabilitation. Departments including Panchayat Raj, Forest, Education, Labour, and Police are assigned for rural awareness, school curriculum updates, workplace safety, and curbing snake trafficking.

The government urged citizens to seek immediate medical care for animal bites and snakebites, complete prescribed treatments, and support awareness efforts to achieve a rabies-free and snakebite-resilient Karnataka by 2030.