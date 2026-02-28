Tahsildars should offer time-bound delivery of services: Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Principal Secretary (Revenue) to ensure that notice boards in tahsildar offices furnish information regarding pending and disposed of applications as per the Karnataka Sakala Services Act, 2011.

Justice R Devdas passed the order, disposing of the petition filed by Annapurneshwari Builders and three others directing the tahsildar of Bengaluru North Taluk to enter the names of the petitioners in revenue records pursuant to the registered sale deed. A cost of Rs 500 was levied on the tahsildar payable to the petitioner, along with a copy of the order that would be furnished by him to the petitioner, the judge said.

The court stated it is surprising that the competent officers have not complied with the provisions of the Act by not monitoring the applications, not providing information on notice boards and not taking action against tahsildars for failure to provide services within the time stipulated in the Act, it added.

The petitioners moved the high court, alleging that the tahsildar has not entered their name in the revenue records as per the registered sale deed dated March 15, 2023.

They contended that the provisions of Sections 127 and 128 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 provide that the purchasers under registered sale deeds need not file an application seeking mutation entry of their names in the revenue records since the purchasers would have paid the requisite fee to enable the Sub-Registrar to generate a ‘J’ slip, which is forwarded to the tahsildar, who is required to enter purchasers’ names in the revenue records.

The petitioners gave a representation on December 2, 2025, th0ugh they had given applications in 2023. But the Tahsildar had not passed any orders mutating and entering the names of the petitioners in the revenue records, they alleged.

This court is being flooded with such writ petitions. If tahsildars do their duty, there is no need for the purchasers to come before the court, the court observed.