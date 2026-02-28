Up to Modi, Shah to make HDK state’s next CM, says Deve Gowda

VIJAYAPURA : Showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah by describing them as “politically mature and understanding leaders”, former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has said that it is up to them to make his son HD Kumaraswamy the next CM of Karnataka.

With this, Gowda has given a clear indication that the coalition between the BJP and JDS will continue in the next Assembly elections as well.

Addressing a JDS workers’ conference on account of the silver jubilee celebration of the formation of the party in Vijayapura on Friday, Gowda also hoped that the Modi-Shah duo would strengthen the NDA ties in the coming days.

“Modi and Shah are mature politicians who understand the political support offered to them by JDS. They are also aware of the pro-people policies implemented by Kumaraswamy when he was the CM. Policies such as waiving farm loans, night stay in villages etc., are known to Modi and Shah,” he said, recalling the policies implemented by Kumaraswamy during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Kumaraswamy is currently the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries.