‘We will return with the trophy’: Omar Abdullah reaches Hubballi to cheer J&K in historic Ranji final

HUBBALLI: As the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team is inching closer towards winning its first-ever Ranji Trophy final being played in Hubballi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah landed in the city on Friday to cheer for his team. He will be at the Raj Nagar cricket stadium on Saturday.

Upon arriving, he said it is a matter of pride that the team reached the Ranji final for the first time.

“We will return from here with the trophy.”

‘Confident 1 or 2 from J&K will play for India’

Hours before landing in the city, J&K CM Omar Abdullah said on X, “On our way to Hubballi to cheer for the J&K cricket team as they play the final of the Ranji Trophy. They’ve already made lakhs of people proud of their achievements by reaching the final. I’m looking forward to spending the day tomorrow in the stands cheering them on.”

He said, “It was projected that it would be difficult for us to win in the final. With the team entering the final, people now realise that there are talented cricketers in Jammu and Kashmir as well. After this, I am confident that one or two of our players will go on to represent India.”

In the final being played at the Raj Nagar stadium, J&K tightened their grip on Karnataka, putting the hosts under pressure. J&K piled up 584 in the first innings and scored 186/4 in the second innings till the end of play. At the end of Day 4, J&K batters Kamran Iqbal (unbeaten 96) and Sahil Lotra (unbeaten 16) were at the crease. The team has taken a commanding lead of 477 runs.