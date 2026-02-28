Will ensure seven-hour nonstop power to irrigation pumpsets: Karnataka energy minister George

BENGALURU: Energy Minister KJ George said on Friday that the state government is committed to providing seven-hour uninterrupted power supply to farm pumpsets and work on solarisation of agricultural feeders under KUSUM-C scheme is being expedited.

Speaking after meeting Congress leaders and workers at the KPCC office here, he said, “Under the KUSUM-C scheme, we are solarising substations that supply power for agriculture with a target of generating 2,500 MW, ensuring seven hours of power supply to farmers.”

George said under the scheme, the government is providing solar pumpsets with around 80% subsidy, the highest in the country. This is a revolutionary move by the energy department for the growth of the agriculture sector.

Stating that the energy department is making a significant contribution to the state’s progress, he said under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, up to 200 units of free electricity is being provided to domestic consumers. The department is utilising all opportunities for the welfare of the people, especially farmers, he added.

By integrating solar energy with farm activities, the government is reducing the burden on transformers and curbing power theft. “We have achieved progress in power generation and transmission,” George said.