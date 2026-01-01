AI as an artist? It’s too big a leap for machine learning systems

‘To think of AI and its effect on us is to really think of what it is to be human’

When we turn to a song, a book, a funny clip, or turn our face up to the night sky and look for a star, or catch a slight breeze in the peak of summer afternoons, or smile at a pup, or see a leaf move and hear the music of birdsong, or chance upon an old memory, these and thousands of little intermissions like these to our days are when we are within reach of something greater and wider than the scope of our ordinary lives. We are human because we make mistakes. Indigenous beaders intentionally add a wrong-coloured spirit-bead in their creation to acknowledge that no creation should be or is meant to be perfect. It is also meant to remind themselves of humility, a quality without which any art making is but an insult to the form.

To think of AI and its effect on us is to really think of what it is to be human. It is to remember why we make anything at all, why there is extraordinarily good art and mediocre art and bad, bad art in the world and why all these are equally important.

AI will likely tell you that Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2010) is a documentary on some of the earliest cave paintings found in the world, in France, at least 20,000 years old. But it will not tell you that Herzog stands there mesmerised, in awe of being given access to it and we, as viewers feel the same sense of overwhelm that meets him meeting art made for no discernible purpose.

AI will tell you that A R Rahman rose to fame scoring Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992). But it won’t remind you that there is a second in the song Pudhu Vellai Mazhai/Yeh Haseen Vadiyan when the music soars and a beat drops and it sounds like a thousand crystals shattering across a marble floor. Something breaks in the listener, and it is as if a world has shifted. As the music landscape in India indeed did because of ARR.

How can art be art if it does not carry the weight of the artist’s experiences? Some feral trigger is pressed, like a thumb on a fresh wound, when I am told AI-generated art is good art.

Art is that which must be made from life, from grief and joy, from the drudgery of everyday experiences, from the mundane. What can a machine know about heartbreak that can make you feel like every cell is shattering across the floor, or of pleasure that makes you feel like you are being reborn? Can a machine feel? Can it ever be sentient?