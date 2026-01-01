Bengaluru Class 4 student enters India Book of Records as young author

BENGALURU: Parinita B, a 10-year-old from Bengaluru, has already earned a place in the India Book of Records as a young author. She is currently studying in Class 4 at NET Public School, Basavanagudi, and has authored a book titled ‘Tales by Pari’ published by Subbu Publications.

Her father, K Balaji, is a deputy general manager in BESCOM, and her mother, Dr Anusha R Gupta, is a dentist. Speaking to the TNIE, Balaji said, “We used to recite songs and children’s stories to Parinita, and that’s when she decided to write a story of her own. When she was eight years old, she started learning the meaning of different words and told us that she would write a book. I had told her to write at least 30 pages if it had to be published as a book of stories.”

He added, “She put all her efforts after school and started writing a book when she was 9 years old. However, when she completed writing it, we faced challenges in finding a publisher. Finally, Subbu Publications in Hubballi decided to publish the book. Parinita sat with the editor as well as the illustrator to explain the kind of pictures required.

We did not select pictures from the internet. They are all original and created by Parinita. A lot of children have bought the book and appreciated her work.”