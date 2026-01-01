CBI raids aides of MLA Nagendra in Karnataka's Ballari

BALLARI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches at the Ballari residences of the associates of Ballari Rural MLA and former Karnataka minister B Nagendra in the multi-crore Valmiki Development Corporation scam.

According to official sources, a four-member CBI team raided the residence of Vishwanath, said to be a trusted aide of the former minister, on Bengaluru Road in Ballari city. However, Vishwanath was reportedly not present at the house during the search operation. In his absence, CBI officials brought his brother Mahesh to the Bruce Pet Police Station, and questioned him for several hours.

Sources said Vishwanath is part of Nagendra’s inner circle and is suspected to have played a role in the alleged financial irregularities linked to the corporation. Investigators are scrutinising financial transactions, communication records and connections among key individuals to trace the alleged diversion and misappropriation of funds meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes.

The Valmiki Development Corporation, a state-run body, was established to implement welfare schemes for Scheduled Tribe communities. The alleged scam involves misuse of funds allocated for various development projects.

Following the search at Vishwanath’s residence, the CBI team also raided the house of Maruti, who was previously employed as a cook at Nagendra’s residence. Officials reportedly questioned him to determine whether he had any information regarding financial dealings, cash movements, or meetings that could be relevant to the case.

Sources said the searches were conducted to gather crucial evidence and identify the money trail. More raids and questioning of individuals connected to the former minister are likely in the coming days as the agency expands the scope of its investigation.