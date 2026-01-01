D’Cunha panel submits Covid inquiry reports to CM Siddaramaiah, CS Shalini Rajneesh

BENGALURU: The Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission on Wednesday submitted its reports on the inquiry into the procurement of medical essentials during Covid. The reports were submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh.

The probe related to the procurement of medical equipment worth Rs 63,79,88,022 in Bengaluru Urban district and Rs 42,19,29,198 in Belagavi district.

The commission specified that the report has not been released in the public domain. “However, given the public interest in the subject, and the immediate need for reforms and transparency in public procurement, the government may consider releasing them at the earliest,” it was suggested.

On November 30, 2025, the commission had submitted a report, including on the death of Covid patients at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital. In all, 24 persons had died due to lack of oxygen supply in the intervening night of May 2 and May 3, 2021.

The commission reportedly recommended action against guilty officers. It had investigated the culpability of officials involved in the mismanagement of oxygen supply.