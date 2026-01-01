Delivery platforms allegedly block Bengaluru gig workers IDs for participating in December 31 strike

BENGALURU: Delivery platforms are allegedly coming down heavily on gig workers participating in the strike on December 31. Over 40,000 gig workers in Bengaluru, who are part of the Karnataka App-Based Workers’ Union, participated in the strike on Wednesday, according to Inayat Ali, vice-president of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT).

The strike was conducted to primarily demand better pay rates and a breakaway from the “10-minute delivery” mandates that have become normalised, and which cause accidents or lead to riders incurring traffic fines. “We asked workers affiliated with us to go offline and stay with their families: nothing resembling any public protest at Freedom Park or anything of the sort,” said Ali.

Workers were also asked to voice their opinions on social media platforms, and it is this point that delivery platforms allegedly exploited. According to Ali, the platforms identified workers through their social media posts, and started blocking their IDs without notice.

“We don’t want seasonal bonus payouts. Earlier, they used to pay Rs 50 for 4km or so, which they have now reduced to Rs 25-30 (depending on the platform),” Ali added.