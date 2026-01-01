JDS urges Governor to reject Karnataka Hate Speech Bill

BENGALURU: The JDS on Wednesday filed a complaint with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against the Congress government’s Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, that was passed in both the houses during the recently concluded Belagavi winter session. They appealed to the governor to reject the Bill as it was passed without discussion and “curtails” the freedom of speech.

A delegation, led by the party’s Chikkanayakanahalli MLA B Suresh Babu, and including the party’s core committee chief M Krishna Reddy, also appealed to the governor to give directions to the government to first provide compensation to flood-hit victims.

They alleged that the government has delayed releasing compensation for farmers, but is now ready to provide alternative houses to illegal slum dwellers evicted at Kogilu in Bengaluru.

The government has failed to provide adequate compensation despite crops being destroyed due to heavy rains in ten districts, including Kalaburagi, Bidar and Yadgir, they said. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not announced any special package despite the discussion on issues of North Karnataka in the Belagavi session, they added.