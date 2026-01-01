Karnataka government reshuffles police department; transfers, promotes 68 IPS officers

BENGALURU: With the New Year, the Karnataka government has carried out a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring and promoting 68 IPS officers.
Five Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been transferred to Bengaluru: N Yathish (West), Vikram Amate (East), Saidulu Adavath (Whitefield), Mohammed Sujeetha (South-East) and Mithun Kumar (North-East).
Other transfers include MV Chandrakant (SP, Bengaluru Rural), Mallikarjun Baladandi (SP, Mysuru), K Ramarajan (SP, Belagavi), B Nikhil (SP, Shivamogga), Arunanshu Giri (SP, Raichur), Shubhanwita (SP, Hassan), Jitendra Kumar Dayam (SP, Chikkamagaluru), Kanika Sukriwal (SP, Kolar), Bindumani (SP, Kodagu), Shobharani (SP, Mandya), Sara Fathima (SP, Railways), M Mutturaj (SP, Chamarajanagar), Dr BT Kavitha (CID), VJ Sajith (SP, ISD) and Pawan Nejjuru (SP, Ballari).
Promotions
Senior IPS officer Dr MB Boralingaiah has been promoted as Inspector General of Police (IGP) and will continue as head of Southern Range, Mysuru. Ajay Hilori, Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City Crime Branch, has been promoted to IGP and will continue in the same post as Additional Commissioner of Police.
Officers and their postings
Bhimashankar Guled (DIGP, CID - Economic Offences), Ilakia Karunakaran (DIGP, Wireless), Vedamurthy (DIGP, State Intelligence), KM Shantaraju (DIGP, ISD), Hanumantharaya (DIGP, State Human Rights Commission), D Devaraj (DIGP, Police Training), Dr Sirigowri (DIGP, Lokayukta), Dr K Dharanidevi (DIGP, Intelligence), S Savitha (DIGP, Home Guards), CK Baba (DIGP, KSRP), Abdul Ahad (DIGP, BMTF), S Girish (DIGP, ANTF), M Puttamadaiah (DIGP, Principal, Police Training School, Kalaburagi), T Sreedhar (DIGP, Police Headquarters), AN Prakash Gowda (DIGP, SAP), Jinendra Kanagavi (DIGP, Prisons), JK Rashmi (DIGP, Railways), TP Shivakumar (DIGP, SCRB), Vishnuvardhan (Director, KPA – DIG rank), Dr M Sanjeev Patil (DIGP, Police Headquarters), K Parashuram (DIGP, CTRS), HD Anand Kumar (DIGP, Cyber Command Centre), and Kalakrishna Swamy (DIGP, State Crime Branch).
Dr Ram Niwas Sepat and Dr Rohini Katoch Sepat (IGP, Assistant Directors, National Police Academy, Hyderabad), Anupam Agarwal (IGP, CRPF), Nikkam Prakash Amrit (DIG, Civil Aviation Security), G Radhika (IGP, Assistant Director, National Police Academy, Hyderabad), Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad (DIG, NIA), and Dharmendra Kumar Meena (DIG, NTRO).
Seven officers, including Anoop Shetty, DCP (Traffic), Bengaluru West Division, have been promoted from SP to Senior Superintendent of Police. Three Assistant SPs have been promoted as SPs and transferred to CID.