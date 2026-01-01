No need for separate honour killing law, says Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

HUBBALLI: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said here on Wednesday that there is no need for a separate law for honour killing as there are already enough laws, but amendments will be considered if there are any shortcomings.

After visiting the family of Vivekananda Doddamani, whose pregnant wife Maya Patil was murdered by her father and uncles for marrying him, a Dalit, at Inam Veerapur village in Hubballi Rural taluk recently.

“I spoke to the Doddamani family. The family members, who were subjected to violence, gave me a detailed account of the incident. A fast-track court will be set up to hear this case,” he said.

It is condemnable that such incidents are happening even in modern times, he said. “I will consider this as a special case and discuss with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on providing appropriate compensation,” he added.

“The entire family is terrified. They put forth some demands, including severe punishment to the accused, government jobs to the a family member and financial assistance. These will be reviewed. The district administration has already provided compensation,” he said.