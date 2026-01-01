Quasi-judicial hearings in revenue department to be live streamed in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To enhance transparency and create authenticated digital records for appellate, audit and judicial review purposes, the Karnataka government is introducing live-streaming and video-conferencing facilities for quasi-judicial proceedings of the revenue department through the Revenue Court Case Management System (RCCMS).

It is being implemented on a pilot basis for three months in all quasi-judicial authorities of the revenue department in Bengaluru Urban District, including the revenue commissioner, regional commissioner, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and tahsildars.

“The objectives of this initiative are to enhance transparency, improve access to justice, reduce procedural delays, standardise hearing procedures, and create authenticated digital records for appellate, audit, and judicial review purposes,” the government order stated.

Once the system is implemented, people concerned may seek hearings through video-conferencing. Identity verification should be conducted through approved digital mechanisms, and all documents will be uploaded in RCCMS, the GO stated.

All quasi-judicial hearings should be live-streamed. The presiding authority may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, exempt any proceeding or part thereof from live-streaming in cases involving sensitive personal data, vulnerable persons or matters affecting public interest.