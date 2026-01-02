Can’t trust Aadhaar as age proof in child marriage in Karnataka: Activist

BENGALURU: Child Rights Trust Executive Director Vasudev Sharma has written to the state department of women and child development, urging it to issue a direction that Aadhaar Card cannot be considered as a proof of age in cases of marriages, especially child marriages, as permitted in the earlier standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The long-standing issue of child marriages across the state remains unsolved even today, leading to an increase in maternal mortality rate and the birth of undernourished newborns.

What triggered the Trust’s move was a recent ruling of the High Court of Karnataka that aquited a 24-year-old accused in a child marriage case in Raichur, owing to discrepancies in the date of birth of the girl in a school document and on her Aadhar card.

Sharma told TNIE, “Such cases must be reported responsibly in the media because they set precedence for others that they too can approach the courts if they are caught in such issues. In addition to this, the SOPs in place to prevent child marriages clearly mention Karnataka government’s specific guidelines on how to determine the age of boys and girls involved in child marriages.