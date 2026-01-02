Despite ban, Kerala lotteries a big draw in Karnataka border villages

MYSURU: Despite a complete ban on lotteries in Karnataka, the illegal sale of lottery tickets, mainly from neighbouring Kerala, is rampant in several border villages, particularly in Chamarajanagar district.
Lured by the hope of overnight riches, many daily wage labourers and workers from unorganised sectors are falling prey to the illegal trade that has quietly thrived. Kerala lottery tickets are openly circulated in villages along the Karnataka-Kerala borders, especially in villages near Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar and Kollegal.
Though the state government has banned the lottery to safeguard vulnerable sections from financial exploitation, enforcement gaps have allowed the trade to go underground, benefiting agents and middlemen.
The depth of the problem is evident from recent arrests. A few days ago, a 48-year-old man in Terakanambi village of Gundlupet taluk was arrested for allegedly selling Kerala lottery tickets. This year, Chamarajanagar police arrested four persons in separate cases for selling banned lottery tickets.
According to villagers in Terakanambi, the demand remains strong despite repeated warnings.
“Daily wage earners, especially those involved in tender coconut vending and other informal jobs, spend their hard-earned money on these lotteries,” said Ramesh.
Lottery tickets are typically sold at prices ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 250 with the prize money going up to Rs 50 lakh.
A source said tickets are often sold at a higher price than the printed rate, further increasing profits for agents. Data from the Karnataka police revealed that 78 cases were booked in 2023 under the Karnataka Lottery Prohibition Act which came down to 54 in 2024. However, this year till November, 64 cases have been booked in the state.
The arrested are being booked under Sections 4(1), 5 and 7 of the Karnataka Lottery and Prize Competitions Control and Tax Act. Villagers said stricter surveillance and coordinated action across border districts are essential to curb the menace.