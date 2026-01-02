Despite ban, Kerala lotteries a big draw in Karnataka border villages

MYSURU: Despite a complete ban on lotteries in Karnataka, the illegal sale of lottery tickets, mainly from neighbouring Kerala, is rampant in several border villages, particularly in Chamarajanagar district.

Lured by the hope of overnight riches, many daily wage labourers and workers from unorganised sectors are falling prey to the illegal trade that has quietly thrived. Kerala lottery tickets are openly circulated in villages along the Karnataka-Kerala borders, especially in villages near Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar and Kollegal.

Though the state government has banned the lottery to safeguard vulnerable sections from financial exploitation, enforcement gaps have allowed the trade to go underground, benefiting agents and middlemen.

The depth of the problem is evident from recent arrests. A few days ago, a 48-year-old man in Terakanambi village of Gundlupet taluk was arrested for allegedly selling Kerala lottery tickets. This year, Chamarajanagar police arrested four persons in separate cases for selling banned lottery tickets.