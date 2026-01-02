I too want to become CM: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday expressed his interest in becoming chief minister. “A human being must have aspirations, otherwise he/she will not feel human. Like everyone else, I too have aspirations”, he told reporters.

Senior officers in the state home department have been given promotions and the minister was asked would he too get a political promotion. “I have lived as an optimist till now. Everyone has a desire for something to happen in life. If the high command decides, it will happen. It is up to the elders (to make a decision).”

After becoming an MLA and minister, aspiring for the CM’s seat is a natural progression, hinted Parameshwara.

The 74-year-old politician is a six-time MLA and one-time MLC. He has served as KPCC president for a record eight years (2010-2018).

On Thursday he displayed his credentials as a Dalit and follower of Dr BR Ambedkar by attending an event commemorating the Mahars’ victory in Bhima Koregaon battle on January 1, 1818, near Pune in Maharashtra, at Nagasena Grounds near his residence in Bengaluru.

According to sources Parameshwara, who has been in the good books of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) president Sonia Gandhi, has been silently lobbying for the top post.