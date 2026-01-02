In New Year, Karnataka Dy CM plans big makeover for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the second loop of the Hebbal flyover on Thursday.
Shivakumar said this would ensure smooth traffic for passengers heading to the international airport and for people living in north Bengaluru.
“There were many complaints about traffic congestion at Hebbal. We acted quickly and found a solution, which has helped ease traffic,” he said.
He said the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which has completed 50 years, has taken up several historic projects. Land is being acquired from farmers for the 120-km-long Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), with 35% of developed commercial land being given back to farmers as compensation. Farmers are also being given good compensation for building small townships.
He added that in the coming days a 1.5-km tunnel road will be built in this area, a flyover will come up near Mekhri Circle, and plans are underway to build an elevated road from Tumakuru Road to KR Puram along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).
He said that though the Centre did not give funds, the government was still committed to giving Bengaluru a new look.
He said people were able to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 safely due to tight security arrangements. He congratulated Home Minister G Parameshwara and the home department for ensuring that there were no untoward incidents.
DKS inspects skydeck site, says will teach NICE a lesson
Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday inspected the proposed skydeck project site near Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in West Bengaluru and reviewed work on a railway underpass near Challaghatta and other road projects being executed by BDA. Shivakumar held discussions with senior officials overseeing the Rs 500-crore skydeck project.
The officials briefed him about the availability of land, design feasibility, airspace constraints and project timelines. The 250-metre tall skydeck project has seen many changes with regard to its location and implementing agency over the years. Referring to land-related issues involving the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) and Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), he said the government will explore alternative land parcels if it faces litigation.
“NICE people think they are bigger than the government. We will find a way for them. I know how to teach them a lesson,” he said. He said the government sought a no-objection certificate from NICE for a piece of land required for the project. “We only asked them for an NOC, which they have not given.
Still, we will take over and do whatever has to be done,” he said. Shivakumar said a piece of land under BDA has been finalised for the project. “Bengaluru has a funnel problem because of restricted airspace. So, the Skydeck will be built only where the Airports Authority of India has given approval,” he said.