In New Year, Karnataka Dy CM plans big makeover for Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar inaugurated the second loop of the Hebbal flyover on Thursday.

Shivakumar said this would ensure smooth traffic for passengers heading to the international airport and for people living in north Bengaluru.

“There were many complaints about traffic congestion at Hebbal. We acted quickly and found a solution, which has helped ease traffic,” he said.

He said the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which has completed 50 years, has taken up several historic projects. Land is being acquired from farmers for the 120-km-long Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), with 35% of developed commercial land being given back to farmers as compensation. Farmers are also being given good compensation for building small townships.

He added that in the coming days a 1.5-km tunnel road will be built in this area, a flyover will come up near Mekhri Circle, and plans are underway to build an elevated road from Tumakuru Road to KR Puram along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

He said that though the Centre did not give funds, the government was still committed to giving Bengaluru a new look.

He said people were able to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 safely due to tight security arrangements. He congratulated Home Minister G Parameshwara and the home department for ensuring that there were no untoward incidents.