Karnataka government defers handing over houses to Kogilu evictees

BENGALURU: With the opposition BJP raising a hue and cry, the state government on Thursday deferred allotment of homes to the slum-dwellers who were evicted from Kogilu in Yelahanka for a day.

Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said the allotment would be held on Friday after verification of documents of the beneficiaries.

The minister said the GBA and Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation would review the documents and provide housing only to the eligible ones at the Karnataka Housing Board quarters in Byappanahalli.

The government has come under fire, first, for razing homes without following due rehabilitation process and, then, for its decision to allot homes to the slum-dwellers.

The BJP alleged that that the government is allotting homes to illegal Bangladeshi Muslims and migrants from other states, including West Bengal, to appease minority community. The party also alleged that the Congress government was succumbing to pressure from Kerala.